Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts a candidate forum

BOLIVIA , NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Democratic Party hosted a candidate forum, featuring candidates for the 7th Congressional District Seat, and candidates seeking the nomination for the 17th District House seat in the state’s General Assembly.

Three out four democratic candidates running for the U.S. House District 7 Seat appeared at the Brunswick County Democratic Party candidates’ forum, Charles Graham, Charles Evans, and Steve Miller. Yushonda Midgette did not attend the forum.

“I’m a sitting state representative. I gave up an opportunity to return to the General Assembly, and decided to run for this seat and use my experiences. So, that makes me a viable candidate. My support of these communities, their children, our senior citizens,” Charles Graham, Congressional District 7 candidate.

“I work very hard for individuals that hire me to work for them. I am committed to making sure that our environment is taken care of. I’m committed to making sure that those individuals that made missteps in life be taken care of,” Charles Evans, Congressional District 7 candidate.

Each candidate highlighted key components of their platforms and answered questions from both the moderator and the audience.

“I lived in Washington D.C. for 45 years. I’ve testified at numerous congressional hearings, probably 15 or 20 times. I know how the United States Congress works, I know how to get things done there. In addition I have a PHD in chemistry I worked at the U.S. Environmental protection agency, I know how to deal with the PFAS pollution problem,” said Steve Miller, Congressional District 7 candidate.

Eric Terashima, candidate for the 17th District NC State House seat also attended the forum. Edward McKeithan was invited to the forum, but did not attend.

“My top 3 are education, that we have not been funding education to the degree that the North Carolina constitution says that we should. My second issue is the Medicaid gap, my third issue is affordable housing,” said Eric Terashima, NC State House 17th District candidate.

The last day for early voting in the primary election is Saturday, May 14. Election day for the primary is May 17.