Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended

Ed Conrow, Brunswick County Emergency Management Director (Courtesy: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended.

Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.

Conrow has been Emergency Management Director since April of 2019.

