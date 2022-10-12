Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended.
Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
Conrow has been Emergency Management Director since April of 2019.
Stay with WWAY for the latest developments on this story.