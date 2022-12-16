Brunswick County filmmaker to premiere Christmas over the weekend

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County filmmaker is hoping to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas, with a film she plans to premiere on Sunday, December 18.

Sheena Vaught, owner of Tower 5 Media, was born and raised in Brunswick County. Her recent project “The Reason” is a Christmas film featuring Brunswick County talent.

Sheena Vaught has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Film Studies from UNCW. She’s worked in various roles in the film industry in the Wilmington area, and in Los Angeles.

Her work has been featured in the Cucalorus Film Festival, Wayne Community College Film Festival, Cultural Spirit Online Film Festival and the Solstice Film Festival.

Vaught’s latest work is the 55-minute film “The Reason”, which features several local pastors and musical acts, they began filming “The Reason” in September, and she is eager for it to premiere.

“We’re focusing back on the story of Christ, and pointing towards the cross, and why we celebrate Christmas,” said Sheena Vaught, filmmaker.

Vaught says she made the film to remind people of Jesus Christ’s connection to Christmas.

“I would hope that, they will walk away from the film reflective, reflective of about the Christmas season, –but reflective about this gift of Christ to the earth,” Vaught said. “We get a lot gifts, and we get caught up wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts.”

Vaught says she hopes to bring more film projects to the county, encouraging other filmmakers to do the same.

“Tower 5 Media, hopefully one day will be Tower 5 Studios here in Brunswick County, and my heart is to cultivate art, period, –but especially in film in this county,” said Vaught.

“The Reason” will premiere for free at a family-friendly event on Sunday, December 18, at First Baptist Church of Shallotte. Doors will open at 6 pm, and the film will start at 6:30 pm.