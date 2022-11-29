Brunswick County selected for national program for election officials

Brunswick County Board of Elections (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections has been selected for a national program that will help local election departments improve operations.

Brunswick County is a finalist in the non-partisan U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence.

The alliance will give staff a chance to collaborate with, and share successful practices with other election officials from around the country.

Brunswick County is one of only ten counties selected from across the country, and one of two North Carolina counties selected.

“I hope that the residents of Brunswick county, and really North Carolina see that we want to learn more. I think we do a really good job, here in Brunswick county, and other counties in the state, but I think there’s always room for improvement. There’s always opportunity to bring something new in and something fresh that might streamline the process for our voters or even our precinct officials, or our elected officials,” said Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Board of Elections Director.

The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence launched this year, and is a five-year, $80 million non-partisan program. The program will bring together election officials, designers, and technologists.