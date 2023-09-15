Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office working to find out what led to an officer involved shooting Thursday night.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Plantation Court in Supply around midnight.

There are few details available at this time, but BCSO did confirm one person was transported to the hospital, and no deputies were injured.

