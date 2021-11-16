Brunswick County woman charged in fatal Leland car crash

The crash happened on November 1 just before 8:30 a.m. on Old Fayetteville Road at the intersection of Glendale Drive in Leland.

(Photo: MGN Image)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has been charged in a deadly crash that happened earlier this month, police say.

On Monday, Leland Police Department arrested Ana Mendez Cruz, 44, of Belville.

Officers say Cruz failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle on Old Fayetteville Road being driven by 76-year-old Mary Hamilton of Leland. Hamilton was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment but later died.

Cruz was charged with one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle, one count of failing to yield right of way, and one count of no operator’s license.