Brunswick Forest community members race in 10th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

10th Annual Brunswick Forest Cardboard Boat Regatta April 23, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Brunswick Forest community took to the lake with their cardboard boat creations to race in the 10th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday.

The event was organized by Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center, and was held from 11am to 2pm.

Residents representing individual neighborhoods raced in homemade boats made only out of glue, tape, and cardboard. competitors are not allowed to use any industrial-grade tools to build their watercraft.

There were 10 boats competing in the regatta. Participants used paddles only to propel the cardboard vessels across Hammock Lake, with a goal of making it back without their boats falling apart or sinking.

Organizers estimated 400 people were in attendance spectating the event, all excited to attend the annual event.

“Just gathering with their neighbors, and the comradery, –you know, a little competition is fun too,” said Michele Cordaro, Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center facilities director.

“This year is probably the biggest event we’ve had since COVID. So it’s just good for everybody to get out and be around the neighbors again,” Tiffany Singleton, Brunswick Forest Fitness and Wellness Center assistant manager.

Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman served as judge for the event, and many of the participating teams were representing and raising money for local nonprofit organizations.