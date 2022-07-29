Brunswick Nuclear Plant evaluates emergency response with FEMA

Bolivia, NC (WWAY)– Local And State Emergency Management officials met with representatives from Duke Energy to discuss the emergency response plans for the Brunswick nuclear plant in Southport.

This exercise is conducted every two years. It tests emergency procedures of the plant, which is required by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Emergency Agency.

FEMA spent the week observing the plant, evaluating the command and response in the event of a nuclear emergency.

Kevin Wells Technological, Hazards Branch Chief with FEMA spoke with us on why this exercise was important

“Our role is to ensure preparedness to offsite communities, those communities outside of the plant itself, that they are prepared to respond to a radiological event.”

The exercise was held at Brunswick Community College and was open to the public