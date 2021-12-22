Bumper to bumper lines at COVID testing site in NC ahead of Christmas

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — People trying to make an appointment for drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Wake County hit a roadblock when the county’s main website crashed Tuesday.

Wake County said that as of 5:15 p.m., the WakeGov.com website is back up and running.

Lines were bumper to bumper at a COVID testing drive-thru site in Wake County Tuesday.

Out of a the handful of people Raleigh affiliate WTVD spoke with, all said they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID recently. Even though they’re vaccinated, they’re still taking precautions before Christmas.

“A little concerned about Omicron,” David Fenwick said. “I’m vaccinated, I have the booster, but I understand it can still get through all of that.”

“I already canceled all of my plans for the rest of the year so I just want to be safe and be sure,” Sarita Chavious said.

