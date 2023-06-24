Burgaw Holds 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Juneteenth may have already passed but that hasn’t stopped one town from celebrating the holiday.

The town of Burgaw held its 1st annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 24th.

The event was organized by the 1865 Society of Pender County.

Karen Malloy is the Society’s president. She said its great to see the town show its support.

“It’s good when we can come together on one accord when we’re not divisive,” Malloy said. “And as you can see, we have all people here, all kinds of people, all colors so it’s wonderful. It’s just wonderful.”

Malloy said next year’s event will be even bigger as Grammy-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin will come to the event.