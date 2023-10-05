Burgaw to host first annual Autumn Fest

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

BURGAW (News Release) — The Town of Burgaw is pleased to announce the first ever Autumn Fest to be hosted in downtown Burgaw on October 21st from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The event is currently being sponsored by Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Pender County Parks and Recreation, and the Burgaw Tourism Development Authority.

Autumn Fest will feature numerous activities including craft vendors, kids’ activities and candy, pumpkin decorating, kids’ costume contest, and live entertainment provided by Massive Grass Band, The Smoky Dunes, No Sleeves Magic, and a live demonstration by Lion’s Crest Martial Arts.

In addition, Autumn Fest will feature a Graveyard 5K and Boo-gaw Trick or Treat One Mile run sponsored by Go Time of Wilmington. The Graveyard 5K is a traditional race through Town including running on the scenic Osgood Canal Greenway and Urban Trail and through the Burgaw Cemetery. The one-mile run will feature candy stations for young

runners and will occur in the downtown area.

“We are excited to host this brand-new fall event in our downtown district,” stated Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director. “The event is centered around providing a fun family friendly atmosphere that all can enjoy during the Autumn season.”

5K registration and event details can be found on the Town of Burgaw website.

For further information, contact the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at (910) 300-6401 or recreation@burgawnc.gov.