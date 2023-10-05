Cameron Art Museum to host third annual FlowILM

A person interacts with artwork outside of the Cameron Art Museum (Photo: Cameron Art Museum)

WILMINGTON (News Release) — Cameron Art Museum is proud to host the third annual FlowILM sponsored by Duke Energy on Saturday, October 21. The community is invited to gather on the museum grounds and join an array of artists, scientists, local non-profits and UNCW labs/ programs focused on local/global water issues.

Participating organizations and labs will share their research for the first half of the event from 4:30 to 6:30 pm focusing on educational and family-oriented activities and live music, while the second half from 6:30 to 9 pm will feature live performance, dance, sculpture, installation, light and sound work.

Food and refreshments will be available from CAM Cafe and Sealevel City Vegan Diner’s food truck will be serving their global vegan fare 4-8pm.

In conjunction with CAM, the event is produced by Coaction Lab at The University of North Carolina Wilmington and sponsored by Duke Energy, the Arts Council of Wilmington, the UNCW College of Humanities, Social Sciences and the Arts, College of Science & Engineering and the Office for Applied Learning & High Impact Practices.

FlowILM is a free community art event committed to articulating the un/stable relationships between organisms, environments, creativity & technology. This event takes place in celebration of Earth Day, featuring aquatic organisms unique to the Cape Fear coastal ecosystem. Creative work can be experienced on the museum’s exterior walls and landscapes and visitors are encouraged to meander the museum grounds exploring biologically and ecologically inspired art and performance.

To learn more, visit the FLOW ILM website.