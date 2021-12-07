Candy Cane Garden Party, Winterfest celebrate holidays in Southport

Southport Garden Club sells candy canes to support city gardens, planter boxes

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s a candy cane Christmas in Southport! The Southport Garden Club displaying dozens of handmade candy canes in Keziah Park as part of Winterfest and to support a more beautiful and green city.

The Candy Cane Garden Party kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Keziah Park in downtown Southport. It features candy canes decorated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. The event is free and includes hot chocolate and entertainment.

Other Winterfest events this week:

Annual Cookie Contest, December 8, 3 – 5:30pm, Community Building

Supper with Santa’s Elves, December 8, 5-7pm, 209 Atlantic Ave., beside Southport Gym

Christmas movie ‘Polar Express,’ December 9, dusk, Garrison Lawn

Costumed Holiday History Tour, December 10, 3pm, 204 E. Moore St.

Caroling with The Sea Notes, December 10, 5:30pm, Franklin Square Park Stage

Light Up the Night Christmas Parade, December 10, 6:30pm, Howe St.

Winter Craft Festival, December 11, 9am – 4pm, Franklin Square Park

Winterfest Performing Arts, December 11, 9am – 4pm, Franklin Square Park

Book Sale, December 11, 9am – noon, 727 N. Howe St.

Santa’s Workshop, December 11, 10 – 11am, 209 Atlantic Ave., beside Southport Gym

Southport Christmas Flotilla, December 11, 7pm, Southport Waterfront

For more information click here.