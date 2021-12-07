Candy Cane Garden Party, Winterfest celebrate holidays in Southport
Southport Garden Club sells candy canes to support city gardens, planter boxes
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s a candy cane Christmas in Southport! The Southport Garden Club displaying dozens of handmade candy canes in Keziah Park as part of Winterfest and to support a more beautiful and green city.
The Candy Cane Garden Party kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Keziah Park in downtown Southport. It features candy canes decorated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. The event is free and includes hot chocolate and entertainment.
Other Winterfest events this week:
- Annual Cookie Contest, December 8, 3 – 5:30pm, Community Building
- Supper with Santa’s Elves, December 8, 5-7pm, 209 Atlantic Ave., beside Southport Gym
- Christmas movie ‘Polar Express,’ December 9, dusk, Garrison Lawn
- Costumed Holiday History Tour, December 10, 3pm, 204 E. Moore St.
- Caroling with The Sea Notes, December 10, 5:30pm, Franklin Square Park Stage
- Light Up the Night Christmas Parade, December 10, 6:30pm, Howe St.
- Winter Craft Festival, December 11, 9am – 4pm, Franklin Square Park
- Winterfest Performing Arts, December 11, 9am – 4pm, Franklin Square Park
- Book Sale, December 11, 9am – noon, 727 N. Howe St.
- Santa’s Workshop, December 11, 10 – 11am, 209 Atlantic Ave., beside Southport Gym
- Southport Christmas Flotilla, December 11, 7pm, Southport Waterfront
For more information click here.