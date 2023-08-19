Cape Fear area counties see record visitor spending in 2022

Tourists walk down Front Street on March 31, 2021

Raleigh (WWAY) — North Carolina set a record for visitor spending in 2022, according to county-level data released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Cape Fear area was no exception.

Both Brunswick County and New Hanover County saw $1.1 billion in traveler expenditures, the sixth and seventh-highest in the state. Brunswick spending grew by 12% from 2021, while New Hanover spending grew by 14%.

“We are excited to report that visitor spending in New Hanover County exceeded the $1 billion mark in 2022, setting a new benchmark. This increase in visitor spending is a welcome sign that tourism in our destination continues to grow,” Kim Hufham, president/CEO of the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority, said in a press release.

Pender County also saw increased spending in 2022. Visitors there spent $189.66 million in 2022, an increase of 14.7 percent from 2021.

“The tourism industry in Pender County continues to grow and once again, visitor spending hit an all-time high in our county,” Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism Director said. “Tourism is driven by natural resources and outdoor recreation, history, agriculture and aquaculture, and film. Pender County offers visitors all these attractions.”

View the full report here.