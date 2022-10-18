Cape Fear Community College recognizes electrical apprenticeship partners

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Community College held a luncheon Tuesday to present awards to its 30 electrical apprenticeship partners.

The four-year program allows students to work and learn while studying at the college. The idea is for them to continue employment with the company they did their apprenticeship with upon graduation.

Victor Morelez is a student in the program, and he says it has truly helped him get a jump-start on his career.

“It helps you transition a knowledge into the trade and jobs. So, it’s very helpful being able to transition on the job site,” said Morelez.

Companies partnered with the college says the program isn’t just beneficial for the apprentices, but for them as well.

“The partnership we’ve had with Cape Fear Community College has been very beneficial. We’re a part of the contractor network and we’re looking for people getting into the trade,” said Premier Electrical, a partner of the program, Regional Sales Manager Todd Rhodes.

The program has grown from just over 10 students, to more than 70 students in the last five years. CFCC President Jim Morton says he’s pleased with the progress, and is sure the program will continue to grow.

“This group, Electrical Contract Association, really did step up first and take up the apprenticeship program in a special way, and I think the future for us is great,” said Morton.

CFCC is moving to adding HVAC, welding, and automotive technician to their apprenticeship programs as well.