Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water.

Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant.

The nonprofit plans to use the money to install trash trapping equipment, for environmental education, and monitor water quality in the Burnt Mill Creek watershed.

“We’ve actually been doing work already in the Burnt Mill Creek area, for almost 30 years now. So, in those three decades, we have picked up thousands and thousands of pounds of trash out of the creek and the surrounding area. We have worked with other community groups to do small projects, and we’ve just really had our sights set on Burnt Mill Creek for a while,” said Audrey Dunn, Cape Fear River Watch’s Outreach and Engagement Manager.

Cape Fear River Watch says it plans to begin implementing its plans for the grant funds, early next year.