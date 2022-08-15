Cape Fear schools keeping COVID protocols consistent

Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– The Governor has officially declared that North Carolina’s COVID-19 State Of Emergency has now been lifted.

Many are wondering what that means when it comes to safety guidelines for area schools.

The majority of schools across the Cape Fear are not making any adjustments to the protocols that were in place at the end of the last school year.

Officials say they will monitor and follow CDC guidelines, and make changes as necessary.

Here in southeastern North Carolina, that means masks will be optional in classrooms in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Pender and Columbus Counties.