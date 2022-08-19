Cape Fear Students anticipate somewhat normal first day of school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It will look a little different for students headed back to school in a few weeks.

Public schools across Southeastern North Carolina are set to open on August 29, leaving parents wondering what COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

As of now, New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties and Whiteville City Schools will not require students or employees to wear masks, or social distance.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance will be followed, according to area school districts. The agency advises schools to have proper ventilation and hand washing stations, and for students to stay home when sick.

According to New Hanover County Schools spokesman Russell Clark, children and parents will have options for the upcoming school year.

“This is the first time we are welcoming students back at the beginning of the year without a school requirement,” he said.

Kids are adaptive and should adjust quickly to their new normal, according to Clark.

“We’re excited for students to come back and return to some sense of normalcy, but there is still guidance in place,” he said. “And if you would like to wear a mask during school or send your child to school with a mask on you certainly can do that.”

All area school districts WWAY spoke with, will continue to routinely deep clean and sanitize all surfaces in classrooms, offices and common areas, including all school buses.