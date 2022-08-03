Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live.

“Without the community, we wouldn’t have anything. They help us by calling in whenever they see somebody suspicious or helping us solve crimes. They’re always out here giving us support, thanking us for what we do and this is our chance to give back and thank them for all the support they give us,” Carolina Beach Police Lieutenant Dustin Gentzler said.

The Carolina and Kure Beach Police Departments, Carolina Beach Fire Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife, State Park Rangers, and more were at the event.

9-year-old Renae Wheeler and her 5-year-old brother Isai are visiting Pleasure Island from Virginia. They spent a lot of time at the State Park Rangers tent learning about and petting snakes.

“I got to experience them and I even held the tail. It was really cool,” Renae said.

“I was touching it and some of the parts were gooey and some were soft,” Isai said.

There were things to do for all ages, from a bouncy house to a beer-goggle obstacle course.