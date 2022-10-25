Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking.

Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.

The town grossed more than $1.2 million in parking revenue from July to September.

Council also discussed potential new paid parking areas on Canal Drive, Ocean Boulevard, and Carolina Beach Avenue North and South.

Next year’s potential parking updates include electric vehicle charging stations, improved signage, and expanding text-to-park access.