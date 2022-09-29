Carolina Shores provides residents with sandbags for storm preparations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Thursday was the last day Carolina Shores residents were able to get sandbags from the town’s recycling center, ahead of the storm.

Residents were able to stop by yesterday and today from 8am to 4pm to fill and load their own sandbags. Town officials hope the sandbags will give residents a sense of comfort as they make preparations and brace for the impact of Ian.

“Mostly just put all the outside things away, chairs, and what not — and clean up the yard a little bit, so no debris goes flying around and then that’s about it. Get a couple of sand bags for the door,” said Randy Lipscomb, resident.

Sandbags are one method to block doorways, and prevent severe damage from minor flooding.