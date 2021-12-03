CCSO: Woman charged after social media video shows her preparing to smoke pot

Candace Keene (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman was arrested after a social media video showed her about to smoke marijuana, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a tip Thursday morning that 33-year-old Candace Keene was on Facebook live preparing marijuana to be smoked. Investigators say they then reviewed the social media account and saw the video. Deputies went to the her home and spoke to her about the video, which see reportedly did not deny.

“Investigators obtained a search warrant and collected, and amount of marijuana and an amount of controlled prescription medication not prescribed to Keene,” a release stated. “Keene was arrest and placed into a patrol vehicle where she told a Deputy that she was going to urinate in the vehicle purposely.”

Keene was transported to the Columbus County Jail and served with warrants for Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and damage to government property. She received a $4,000 secured bond.