Celebrating 165 years: Thalian Hall’s main stage dedicated in honor of Tony Rivenbark

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An historic hub for arts and culture in Downtown Wilmington is celebrating a major milestone.

The first performance was held in Thalian Hall on October 12, 1858. To mark the occasion, dozens of people came to the theater to take a tour and learn more about its history 165 years later.

Before the tour, Rob Zapple, interim executive director of Thalian Hall, unveiled a plaque just below the box seats on house left. The plaque identifying the newly named Tony Rivenbark Stage.

The Thalian Hall Board of Trustees recently voted unanimously to dedicate the main stage in Rivenbark’s honor.

Rivenbark served as Thalian Hall’s executive director for more than 40 years before he died last July. However, Rivenbark went above and beyond the requirements of his title. He was a champion of restoring Thalian Hall and revitalizing the arts community in Wilmington.

“Back in the 70s, downtown was at a very low point. A lot of businesses had gone out of business or moved to the suburbs. It just was not a great place to be,” Zapple said. “[Tony] had great faith in Thalian Hall being an anchor, and which it was, it just took time. He kept fostering that growth and inviting other people to come in to bring more creative theater, dance, concerts, and then film to happen down here. Slowly but surely, we have built what you see now — our vibrant downtown. Frankly, it all started right here with Thalian Hall and with Tony’s influence.”

According to Zapple, the cultural arts giant left his finger prints all throughout the hall and his impact will be felt for many years to come.

From its magnificent stages to bustling city hall, Zapple says Thalian Hall is a place where magic happens.

“They all combine to be the incubator for thought, for theater, for dance, for concerts, for films, our Cinematique series, etc. All that’s happening here,” Zapple said. “In my mind, it’s really the reason we have such a rich and deep arts and cultural community here in New Hanover County and certainly in the City of Wilmington. It all starts right here and it’s all open to our entire community.”

The Board of Trustees is still searching for an executive director. Zapple says they could name someone by January 2024.

Thalian Hall hosts regular tours. For more information, visit here.