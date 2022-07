Celebration of life held for retired Wilmington Police Chief Darryl Lee Bruestle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Family, friends, and former colleagues gathered today for the funeral of Darryl Lee Bruestle.

Bruestle was Wilmington’s longest-serving police chief. A memorial service this morning honored Bruestle at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. The former chief died a week ago and was 88.

His career in law enforcement spanned nearly 50-years. Bruestle was interred at Oleander Memorial Gardens.