Chadbourn police officer given Life Saving Award after pulling man from burning building

One Chadbourn police officer is being awarded for his life-saving efforts earlier this year.

Photo: Chadbourn Police Department

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — One Chadbourn police officer is being awarded for his life-saving efforts earlier this year.

Officer Johnathan Driggers was presented with a Life-Saving Award at Tuesday night’s Chadbourn Town Council meeting.

Driggers is credited with saving the life of a man who was inside the Budget Inn on North Brown Street when it caught fire in May.

After EMS arrived and cared for the man, Driggers helped man the fire hose until firefighters got there and got the fire under control.

In addition to the award, Chief Ken Elliott nominated Driggers for the Presidential Medal of Valor.