Chief Deputy suspended without pay from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Deputy Aaron Herring (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sherriff’s Office Chief Deputy Aaron Herring has been suspended without pay, according to a personnel action form.

The suspension went into effect on Tuesday, November 22. Herring is suspended until December 5, 2022.

Herring’s suspension was requested by acting Sheriff Bill Rogers. Rogers was appointed Columbus County’s acting sheriff by county commissioners in October, following the suspension of Jody Greene.

The reason of Herring’s suspension is not included on the personnel action form.

WWAY has reached out to Columbus County Sheriff’s office and the chairman of the Columbus County Commissioners regarding the suspension, and have not heard back yet.