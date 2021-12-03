Child pornography tip leads to arrest of registered sex offender in New Hanover County

Ronald Ellyson (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several sexual exploitation of a minor charges after child pornography was allegedly found on his cell phone.

Ronald Ellyson, 58, was arrested Thursday at his home on Iverstone Court.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them off that Ellyson may have these images.

The sheriff’s office says numerous photos and videos were found on Ellyson’s cell phone.

According to the NC Sex Offender Registry, Ellyson was convicted out of state on child pornography charges.

He is being held under a $180,000 bond.