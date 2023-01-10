Children’s over-the-counter medicine is in high demand

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pharmacies across the Cape Fear are reporting a significant increase in the number of customers buying children’s cold & flu medicines.

It’s been nearly a month since we first noticed the increased demand, leading to empty shelves in stores and pharmacies.

The increased demand for children’s medicine is due to the recent surge in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases among children.

A spokesperson with American Academy of Pediatrics says they have steadily seen more cases of all three in children within the last few weeks.

“Right now, we’re seeing a spike in COVID again, RSV is still around, flu is still around, and we’re having kids coming in –now, with two or even three different respiratory viruses at the same time, which is something we didn’t use to be able to detect, but now we’re doing test that show those things,” said Dr. David Hill, MD, American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson.

Wilmington pharmacist, Nick Cipriano says he has noticed the increased demand and shortages of over-the-counter children’s medicine, and says parents should be mindful when considering substitutes.

“With any medication, it’s just important that you’re treating the right thing, but with cold’s and flu specifically, –you know medication, the date suggests that using medication won’t shorten the duration of your cold or flu,” Nick Cipriano, Pharm. D., pharmacist.

“Go to a different part of the store and get some honey, –now if your child is under 12 months of age, –honey can be dangerous, it can cause botulism, so don’t do that, instead nasal suction, humidity might be helpful for them if they’re having a cough or a stuffy nose. Saline is fantastic for noses,” said Hill.

Cipriano is also offering advice to parents who decide to give their children over-the-counter “adult medicine”.

“Each patient is different, just like an adult patient, but for children there’s definitely a recommended dosing, depending on age and other factors of course, as long as you are well enough informed and have talked to a professional like a pharmacist, or your doctor, there are potential options to use,” said Cipriano.

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the agency representing major manufacturers of medications like children’s Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil, the demand for these products increased by 65% last month in comparison to December 2021.