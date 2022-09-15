Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration project at the forum at South Brunswick High School. They also answered questions from residents. The project to rebuild the four dams and restore the lakes has an estimated price tag of $52 million.

The city has come up with $37 million from the state, FEMA and Brunswick County, but it needs an additional $15 million, plus $5 million to cover any additional costs.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff says the city is still waiting to see if will receive a grant that would cover the additional 15 million dollars needed, which would take would reduce taxpayer expense.

“I told everybody I want to be able to get money brought in here without raising any taxes. We’re a small rural city, and our tax payers cannot afford any taxes going up on them. So, we have have been working hard to and diligently. We’re very close to getting all the money we need, if we get one more grant, with $14.9 million, and then and that will take everything off our taxpayers,” said Jeff Winecoff, Boiling Spring Lakes mayor.

Mayor Winecoff says although the grant would reduce the need for citizens to cover the cost of the project, he explained why the bond referendum will still need their vote in November.

“We are so close, we’ll know by next Friday if we’re going to get that money, and once we have it, we’re ready to go. There’s still a bond referendum that’s on the ballot for November we have to have that on there. It’s $20 million, but I’m trying to let everybody know that part of FEMA is , –you don’t get paid right away. You have to put the money up front. So, when you’re doing the construction project, it’s just like building a house, you get a construction loan, you keep making those payments while the construction is going on,” said Winecoff.

Many city residents spoke with WWAY off-camera, and say they hope to see the dams rebuilt, and the lakes restored.