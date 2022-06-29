City of Wilmington holds career fair at Legion Stadium

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington hosted a career fair on Wednesday, giving job seekers a chance to see what type of opportunities are available right now.

The career fair was held at Legion Stadium. Job seekers were able to apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees. Among the departments on hand at the hiring event were Code Enforcement, Parks & Recreation, Trash, and Stormwater. Equipment from the departments were also on display.

“We’ve had a lot of people come through that just want a career change, they’re looking to do something different. They don’t necessarily have experience in the work that we’re doing, but one of the great things about working for the city is that we’ll provide a lot of the training,” said Clayton Roberts, City of Wilmington’s Assistant Human Resources Director.

The City of Wilmington currently has 90 job vacancies. Half of the jobs available were represented at Wednesday’s career fair.