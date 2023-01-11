City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night.

City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

Mayor Bill Saffo says the city doesn’t have any immediate plans for the property and will work with the Salvation Army as it moves to its new location set to be built near the Creekwood community.

“Until they have their plans formalized, to ensure the public and the people that are using the facility that need the use of the facility that we will continue to work with the Salvation Army until that point in time that they start to make the move to another location whether it be temporary or permanent,” Saffo said.

At its new location, the Salvation Army plans to expand its services to hopefully reach even more people in need.

The mayor says it is an ongoing effort between the city, county, and other community agencies to help better address homelessness in the community.