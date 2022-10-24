City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years.

According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.

“All things combined, this is we believe, the right way to proceed, and this is how we proceeded twelve years ago on blocks south of here. And, this is done with the advice from the city arborist and professional standards,” said Wilmington Communications Manager Dylan Lee.

Long-time members of the community are shocked by the decision. They say there was no prior notice before the trees were taken down.

Connie Parker, Alliance for Cape Fear Trees President, thinks more could have been done to save the trees.

“I do understand, somewhat, the need for it. I just really wish we could have saved them honestly. I really do. It made that street and I’m sorry that they’re gone now,” said Parker.

Lee also said coming up with a way to save the oak trees would have been complicated and costly, and would have extended the amount of time it would take to complete downtown construction.

The city plans to replace the trees with Princeton elm and green vase Zelkova trees, which it says are more suited for an urban environment.