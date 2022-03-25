Clarkton community members gather one year after Brandon McDonald’s disappearance

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday marks one year since Brandon McDonald was reported missing. Family and friends gathered in Clarkton to honor him and ask for help.

On March 25, 2021, 35-year-old Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father. McDonald’s family and the CUE Center for Missing Persons announced a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Last year, Brandon McDonald was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills area prior to going missing. his cell phone’s last known location was in that area, and his truck was found wrecked and abandoned in Fayetteville.

Brandon’s family says they did not see any signs that he would go missing prior to his disappearance. Now a year later, as they release balloons and spread seeds in his memory. McDonald’s family is still looking for answers and hoping he will be found.

McDonald’s father was the last to speak with him, and said his son was planning to come home and visit him, and became worried when he had not heard from him.

“I get so upset I told his mama, something’s wrong. Brandon ain’t here, he called me three hours ago, and he ain’t shown up. Phone going straight to voicemail. This is not our child, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, and who would have thought 1 year later we would still be standing here, same spot, with nothing more than we knew then,” said Jeff McDonald, Brandon McDonald’s father.

His family and the cue center for missing persons is now offering up a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts for 90 days until June 23.

“Picture yourself in our shoes, what would you do, –what would you do, –what would you do to help another person, because we never though in a hundred years that we would be in this position, –and we would help you. So, we’re just asking you to help us. Just keep your eyes, –ears open, and please come forward,” said Dena Cox, Brandon McDonald’s mother.

“This family needs a resolution, they need this nightmare to end, and there’s still a long haul even once Brandon’s found for them to go through, but this part right here standing on roads wondering where their child is. You know, –going to bed every night, you know wondering if they’re cold or hot, deceased or alive, –I mean there’s so many things that swirl through their minds,” said Monica Caison, CUE Center for Missing Persons founder.

The family still hurting, just wanting their son to return home.

“Whoever did this to our child, that it weighs so heavy on their heart that they can’t breathe, and they will come forward anonymously, you don’t have to say who you are or nothing,” said McDonald.

“All we want is the people that knows what they’ve done, –to tell us. Give us some closure, some peace somewhat. Let us bring him home, and do the right thing, –do the godly thing, bring him home,” said Cox.

The family says they have not received any updated information and says the case is currently considered cold. Anyone with information can contact the CUE Center for Missing Persons or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Clarkton community members gather one year after Brandon McDonald’s disappearance