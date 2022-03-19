Coastal BUDS celebrates ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

Coastal BUDS celebrates World Down Syndrome Day at Waterline Brewing March 19, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (Coastal BUDS) kicked off a celebration of World Down Syndrome Day with a family-friendly event on Saturday.

From 2:00-6:00 pm, people gathered at Waterline Brewing for the event. There was live bluegrass music from Paleo Bluegrass and Johnson’s Corner Boys, lawn games, a food truck, and door prizes .

At the event, Mayor Bill Saffo made a proclamation ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on Monday. The date 3-21 represents the 3 copies of chromosome 21 which causes Down syndrome.

Jessica Wilson, Coastal BUDS executive director, said the family friendly and inclusive event was a great way to celebrate ahead of world down syndrome day

“One of the big purposes of this event is to allow our community, our local Down syndrome community, to come out and socialize with one another. It’s also about being inclusive and learning that folks with Down syndrome are a part of our community. They come out and enjoy –you know, blue grass music, and food trucks and things just like everybody else,” said Jessica Wilson, Coastal BUDS executive director.

Coastal BUDS is encouraging the community to “rock your socks” for Down syndrome awareness tomorrow, by wearing colorful or mismatched socks. The Medowlark Lemon Bridge in downtown Wilmington will be lit blue and yellow from Saturday until Monday in honor of Down syndrome.