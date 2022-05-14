Columbus Christian Academy needs new grounds

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A local school will have to leave its building, after a local church ended its association with it.

Missionary Alliance Church gave Columbus Christian Academy a letter, saying it had less than two weeks to end operations at its location on Warrior Trail The school has been operating at the location since 2013.

It has around 180 students from pre-k through 12th grade. Friday, May 13, was the last day the school would operate at this location.

The school was advised that any staff that wanted to retrieve belongings after today, would have to make an appointment to do so.

According to a spokesperson from Missionary Alliance Church launched Columbus Christian Academy, the church launched the school in 1977, and last year Columbus Christian Academy administration made it known they wanted to pursue separation from their parent church.

In a statement Missionary Alliance Church said, “After much prayer and consideration by the church leadership and at the request of CCA administration the decision was made to give the school the separation they had requested,”

Columbus Christian Academy plans to continue operation in the fall and is working to secure a location.