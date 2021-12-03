Columbus County firefighters hosting fundraiser for family who lost everything in fire

A fire still smolders at a Tabor City home where five people were injured on November 29, 2021 (Photo: Peyton Furtado/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Fire & Rescue Association is hosting a fundraiser for a firefighter and family injured in a fire earlier this week.

According to Columbus County Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, the fire started just before 1am Monday morning at 145 CH Buffkin Avenue, originating from a space heater in a child’s room.

Five people were burned in the fire. Fundraiser organizers said they are still in burn units in three different states.

The Columbus County Fire & Rescue Association is hosting a Boston Butt Benefit Fundraiser.

The butts will cost $30. Organizers said all proceeds will go to support the family and firefighter who were injured.

For fundraiser tickets contact Chase Lancaster at (910) 207-3333 or Shannon Blackman at (910) 840-4835.

Tickets can be purchased now through December 10.

Butts will be ready for pick-up at 205 Lee Avenue in Whiteville from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on December 23.

Monetary, household and clothing donations are being accepted at four locations: Tabor City Emergency Services, Fair Bluff Fire Rescue, Lake Waccamaw Fire Department and Tabor City Fire Department. The Town of Lake Waccamaw has also established a GoFundMe account to collect donations for the family.