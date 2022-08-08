Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday.

The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw.

Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a guardrail in the construction zone after veering off the highway.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when Todd reached down to get a bottle of water, as he took a sip he swerved and hit the guardrail.

First responders, including a Harnett County trooper spent about 30 minutes on life saving efforts, but he died on the scene.

Friends also on motorcycles behind him witnessed the crash and told law enforcement they were coming from Rock Mount to Fayetteville.