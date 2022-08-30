Columbus County terminates COVID-19 state of emergency

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Columbus County has officially terminated its the state of emergency, that was declared in 2020 during the start of the pandemic.

Columbus County Health Department’s Director Kim Smith said in the past eight to nine weeks the county has had an increase in COVID-19 cases, with numbers between 150 to 400 cases a week. Smith said this past week, numbers have significantly gone down to less than 100 cases.

Smith said the county is on track to reach the low spread CDC category, but there could be an increase in cases with schools back in session.

“I have a feeling that’s going to edge back up a little bit, just because we’re getting everybody together in the same room. You know, we’re still back to, –sometimes we can’t trace where an individual picked it up, because they’ve not been around anyone who’s been sick. So, we still have those cases where people are showing symptoms,” said Kim Smith, Columbus County Health Director.

Columbus County Health Department reminds residents to remain cautious regarding COVID-19, and with its first confirmed case of monkeypox. They’re also advising residents to understand monkeypox can impact any demographic.

“Flu-like symptoms, so if you have fever, chills. Most people that get monkeypox, that’s the first signs that they have, is that general not feeling well type of symptoms. The rash usually comes last, and it can come up 21 days after you’ve been exposed,” said Smith.

Smith said the transmission of monkeypox is different from COVID-19, and doesn’t expect to see it rapidly spread in the county.

“Right now, I’m not concerned about it becoming a pandemic, like COVID did, because of that long intimate close contact that you have to have. With COVID, you know, –us standing here, if you didn’t have your mask on, then it’s a possibility that I could have picked it up or you could have picked it up from me, and with monkey pox you have to be a little bit closer in a little longer of time,” said Smith.

The health department is offering at-home COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 vaccines, and monkeypox vaccines to those who fall under its listed eligibility criteria.