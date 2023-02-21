Commission on the Governance of Public Universities holds public forum in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A public forum for the Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina was held in Wilmington on Tuesday.

The bipartisan commission was created by Governor Roy Cooper to evaluate the current governance structure of the University of North Carolina System, and make recommendations on how to improve it.

The forum in Wilmington is the first of several that will be held over the next few weeks. Those with ideas or suggestions were able to attend in-person or online.

“One issue –is who appoints those members. Another issue is how many members should we have? Another issue is how do we get a board of governors that somewhat resembles the population of the state, as far as race, gender, –geographic diversity is a big thing for me. So, those are some of the ideas that we would like to hear about,” said Louis Bissette, Commission on the Governance of Public Universities member.

There will be five other public forums held across the state over the next several weeks. The next forum will be held in Asheville on February 28.