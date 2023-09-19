Commissioners vote to transfer Pender Medical Center ownership to Novant Health
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender Medical Center will now be under new ownership after commissioners voted unanimously to transfer it to Novant Health on Monday evening.
As a part of the agreement, Novant will invest $50 million to improve the hospital over the next decade.
The county will be able to appoint the majority of the representatives on the hospital’s board of trustees.
Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, a healthcare strategy and feasibility consulting firm, was hired by county commissioners as consultants on the agreement.
Dawn Carter, a senior partner with the firm, shared the healthcare needs in the county identified by the firm and how they would best be met.
The needs included more adult primary care, cardiology, orthopedics, urology, and gastrointestinal specialties.
“As we looked at the data, you all travel so often to Wilmington for services. The goal would be to reduce the amount of times and the amount of services that folks have to travel to Wilmington to receive,” Carter said.
According to their findings, Carter explained the transfer to Novant was the best option.
“I think the most important thing is an improvement in services. In a very difficult financial environment for healthcare, you all have an opportunity within five years to have Pender Memorial Hospital be a community general hospital and with that $50 million investment over 10 years and an opportunity to be growing and improving services in this community and I think that’s a really positive thing for Pender County,” Carter said.
In a press release following the vote, representatives from Novant Health and Pender County shared statements on the transfer.
“We are thrilled to celebrate this landmark agreement with Pender County Commissioners that secures a healthier future for the entire community. A strong team is already in place at Novant Health Pender Medical Center, and we look forward to building on their legacy of care in the years to come.” Novant Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lindsay said.
“This is an exciting and historic day for Pender County, as we take another step toward improving Pender Medical Center in Burgaw to be a community general hospital within five years. Since the beginning of these negotiations, the Board of Commissioners has been united in securing the best possible future for our hospital and all our citizens, and we have accomplished that by securing a $50 million investment in our hospital that will bring new medical facilities and service providers to Pender Medical Center. The Board’s approval of this agreement today delivers on our promise to ensure the best access and care for all who need it, today and in the future.” Pender County Board of Commissioners Chair Jackie Newton said.
“Our goal is to provide the highest quality healthcare to Pender County’s residents by advancing our community’s health and well-being. With this investment commitment, we will maintain an accessible healthcare destination for our growing community and provide new healthcare career opportunities for our residents.” Pender County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair and county representative appointed to the Pender Medical Center Board of Trustees Wendy Fletcher-Hardee said.
The transfer is set to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be reviewed by the State Attorney General’s Office, NC State Treasurer, and the Local Government Commission.