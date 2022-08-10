Community initiative has murals painted on basketball courts in parks across Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A community-led initiative is revamping basketball courts in parks across Columbus County, in hopes of attracting young people to stay active.

“Back 2 Blacktop” is an initiative under the non-profit organization Greater Bolton Outreach Services. Thanks to volunteers and the help of community leaders, the group began its efforts to refresh parks in the county last Friday, painting a mural on the basketball court in Chadbourn at Wilkes Street Park. Work will continue over the next two months, with murals to also be painted in Bogue Community Park, Bolton Park, and Whiteville Central Park.

Lead organizer, Shalisa Shaw, believes adding the murals will provide an environment that inspires local youth to play and socialize in the community, and address youth obesity.

“Recently in May, we made a proposal to the different towns, going to the council meetings, town board meetings, just to get support and buy in, where we wanted to help fight the increasingly high obesity rates for the youth in Columbus County, and so we thought about what is some of the existing infrastructure that we could utilize. So we can in essence, —revitalize what we have,” said Shalisa Shaw, Back 2 Blacktop lead organizer.

The first mural will be unveiled on Sunday at Wilkes Street Park, from 3pm-7pm.

Back 2 Blacktop is accepting donations, with plans to continue the initiative in other parks in Columbus County.