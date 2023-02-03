Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area.

A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.

The search began on Thursday, January 26, in the waters off North Myrtle Beach. Doyle was reportedly duck hunting when he went missing.

His waders and wallet were found in the water off Ocean Isle Beach on Tuesday. Several of his decoys have also been found.