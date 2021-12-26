Community members gather to celebrate first day of Kwanzaa

Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration December 26, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at Temple of Truth Light and Life Church for the first day of Kwanzaa celebrating Umoja on Sunday, which means unity in Swahili.

Hosted by the Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation, the event featured a ceremony, singing, spoken word, and music. The free event ran from 5:30pm to 8:00pm, with this year’s theme being “Rebuilding Our Communities.”

It was not held last year due to the pandemic, but organizers shared that they are thankful for the return of the in-person celebration honoring African-American heritage.

“We will have a fashion show, an African fashion show that will be held on December 31 and a Karamu, where we’ll have a big feast here as well, but today, tonight, and each night, we will have vendors here selling their merchandise and sharing their business plans and goals here in our city,” said Islah Speller.

Representatives from the campaign “End School Suspensions” led by the Love Our Children project was highlighted and there were multiple vendors present at the event.

Some of the vendors included Einnaf Cosmetics, Uphaz Gold Fine Oils & Incense, Kemetically LLC, The Sip & Shop Boutique, Larry Thomas & Associates, and AfrikaBound Market Place.

The Kwanzaa Market with be held throughout the duration of Kwanzaa until January 1.