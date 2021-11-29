Community menorah lighting held in downtown Wilmington celebrating Hanukkah

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s the first night of Hanukkah, and Chabad of Wilmington held a community menorah lighting downtown on the Riverwalk to celebrate.

People gathered on the Riverwalk at the foot of Market Street at 5pm for the menorah lighting. There was hot cocoa, and traditional Hanukkah foods like latkes and jelly doughnuts. Event attendees were able to watch a juggling performance before the lighting, and music was played. The large Menorah was lit by Rabbi Moshe Lieblich, who also led attendees in prayer.

Last year the community menorah lighting could not be held due to the pandemic, and many are thankful for the event’s return.

“I think it’s amazing. I think it’s an opportunity for people to come together and I think people are really, really, wanting to get out and enjoy themselves, and have an opportunity to express who they are,” said Rabbi Moshe Lieblich, Chabad of Wilmington.

Hanukkah is an 8-day long holiday that will continue through December 6th, the menorah will remain lit during this time.