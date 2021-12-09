Community supports Burgaw family who lost everything in house fire

One Pender County family is thanking the community after receiving an outpouring of love and support following a devastating house fire.

Last week, Ebony Lewis was napping in her living room when she felt heat on her face. She says she woke up to flames.

“When I woke up, I saw a big ball of fire coming towards the living room where I was sleeping,” Lewis said.

She ran out of her home calling for her husband Zapata. She quickly realized he had gone to work and ran back into the house to get her youngest son.

“He was so scared that he had grabbed the door and tried to stay in, so when he tried to stay in I tried to jerk him back and told him baby you’ve got to get out the house is on fire,” she said.

The two got out safely and her three other children were at school. The family of five lost all of their material possessions, but they say that’s not what’s most important.

“I’m thankful that everyone’s still here and I’m thankful that my mama and my brother’s still alive because if I didn’t have them I would be hurt right now,” the oldest son Kristion said.

Kristion lost his guinea pig in the fire, but his teacher patched the hole that it left in his heart by getting him a new one.

“His name is Kreamer. I’m so thankful. Thank you, Mrs. Robinson!” Kristion said.

Not only Mrs. Robinson, but the entire Pender County community came to their rescue. The school district, churches, and other organizations are wrapping their arms around the family, supporting them, bringing them clothes, and even adopting them for Christmas.

A spokesman for Pender County Schools shared the following statement on how they’ve worked to provide assistance for the family.

“When we learned about the Lewis family losing everything in a fire, we wanted to act as quickly as possible to get them what they needed and it didn’t take long for people to step up. Within hours after the fire, we were able to get the Lewises gift cards to take care of groceries. Our school social workers worked closely with the family to find out the clothing sizes needed and donations were coming in the morning after the fire. Also, a donation of toys will be made tomorrow to make the Holiday Season feel as normal as it can. When a member of the Pender County School family suffers a tragedy we do what you’d expect a family to do in times of need, take care of one another and let them know that they’re not alone.”

Kalycia, the oldest of the children, says they are all so grateful for everything that’s been done for them.

“Thank you. You’ve been really helpful in many ways and I hope God blesses y’all with the good deeds that y’all have given to us,” Kalycia said.

Each member of the family says if the time comes, they hope to be able to give back to the people who have helped them through this difficult time.