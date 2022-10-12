Congressmen hosted 2nd annual WATERS Summit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Congressmen David Rouzer and Greg Murphy held the second annual “Water Adaptation to Ensure Regional Success Summit”, also known as the “WATERS Summit”, at the Wilmington Convention Center on Wednesday.

There were around 150 local, state, and federal leaders, academic experts, and flood mitigation professionals at the nonpartisan event, discussing waterway challenges in Eastern North Carolina.

The goal of summit was to identify a solutions-based approach to inland flooding, and a possible blueprint to better protect North Carolina from flood risks.

“We’re pulling together experts from all different disciplines, here under the same roof to talk about flood mitigation, what needs to be done in the future,” said Rep. David Rouzer.

“It affects so many individuals, and literally leads to billions of dollars of loss in structures, of businesses, and also the personal costs, some of these individuals who have literally lost everything,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D.

Some of speakers at the summit included representatives with the American Flood Coalition, NCDOT, the NC Farm Bureau, and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.