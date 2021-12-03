COVID-19 shots and visits with Santa: Upcoming vaccine clinic in Elizabethtown

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: USAF / Joshua J. Seybert)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An organization is offering incentives from gift cards to Santa visits at an upcoming vaccine clinic to encourage the community to get their COVID-19 shot ahead of the holidays.

The clinic will be held Saturday, December 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Cogdell Enterprise, located at 418 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

Available vaccines include Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

$100 gift cards will be given to those who get their initial vaccine. Additionally, $10 gift cards will be offered to people taking a COVID-19 test.

The event is sponsored by Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.