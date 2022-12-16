Cumberland Co. deputy hit by car, killed while investigating business robbery identified

Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A Cumberland County deputy who died when he was hit by a car during a robbery investigation has been identified by family and the sheriff’s office.

At 2:46 am today, the deputy, Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., was investigating a robbery at a business on Gillespie Street on Highway 301 in Fayetteville. The 24-year-old was walking back to the scene after searching the area with a K-9 officer, when a driver crashed into him.

The driver kept going but was found a short distance away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies at the scene used lifesaving measures to try and save Bolanos. First responders then rushed him to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but he did not survive.

He started his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in November, 2020. Before being assigned to patrol, Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

The name of the driver who is now in custody has not been released.