Dane Scalise recommended to fill Deb Hays’ seat on New Hanover County Commission

Dane Scalise (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Republican Party’s Executive Committee has unanimously selected Dane Scalise to fill the vacant seat on the New Hanover County Commission.

Commissioner Deb Hays died unexpectedly in March.

Hays’ replacement had to be a resident of New Hanover County and a registered Republican, since Hays was elected as a Republican.

The process also had to be done within 60 days of Hays’ death.

The New Hanover County Republican Party said “Dane is a respected small business owner with a strong track record in our community, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Downtown Inc, and the New Hanover County Bar Association. Notably, Mr. Scalise also held the position of Deputy Commissioner of the North Carolina Industrial Commission from 2016 – 2020.”

The New Hanover County Republic Party said they eagerly anticipate the New Hanover County Commission’s appointment of Scalise at their upcoming meeting on Monday, April 17 at 9 a.m.