Data shows young NC students making gains on reading skills

RALEIGH (WRAL) — Some of North Carolina’s youngest students are meeting benchmarks in reading, according to new data released Thursday by the state Department of Public Instruction.

It’s a sign of accelerated learning and hope that more children will be ready for tougher coursework as they get older.

The data, which focuses on kindergarten through third grade, raises the question of what might be working in North Carolina to boost the pace of kids’ learning. Some, including State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, are pointing to the state’s new approach to reading instruction that’s heavier on breaking words down into letters and sounds.

“I’m thrilled because last year’s results show the state’s firm commitment to literacy instruction grounded in the science of reading is beginning to pay off,” Truitt said in a statement. “There is more work to do, but our state is well on its way to laying the foundational literacy skills that are critical for students to become strong readers.”

At the same time, schools are increasing investments in training, paid tutors and volunteers for intensive literacy tutoring for elementary school students. They’re using the temporary influx of federal pandemic relief dollars to do it.

It’s part of an effort to accelerate learning after the pandemic pushed students out of classrooms and into their homes and children weren’t able to learn as much.

Learning has accelerated in some other subject areas, as well, including math.

The data released Thursday is from the Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills screener. The screener isn’t as intense or comprehensive as a standardized test, like end-of-grade or end-course exams. It’s typically brief, made up of a handful of one-minute assessments, and is used throughout a school year to measure progress.

